Southbound I-75 & Zilwaukee Bridge Closing Through End Of June

April 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work gets underway today on a big maintenance project on the Zilwaukee Bridge – which should hopefully wrap up before the busy 4th of July travel period.



MDOT is investing $2.9 million for preventive maintenance work on the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County.



Southbound I-75 and the Zilwaukee Bridge will be closed from Kochville to Wadsworth Road for the first stage of this work. Other improvements include expansion joint repair, deck patching and resealing.



The estimated end date is Friday, June 27th, weather permitting. The larger overall project is expected to wrap up in November.





As for traffic restrictions:



-Southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-675 from the I-675 junction north of Kochville Road to the southbound I-75/I-675 interchange south of Wadsworth Road.



-The southbound I-75 ramp to Adams Street will be closed, as well as the Adams Street ramp to southbound I-75. Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-675 and Tittabawassee Road (Exit 6) to Adams Street, and vice versa. The northbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75, M-84 (Exit 160), southbound I-75 and southbound I-675 to southbound I-75.



-Stage 1 work on southbound I-75 is anticipated to be completed by June 27. Stage 2 work (northbound lanes) is planned to begin July 14. Detour information for stage 2 will be announced in advance of that work starting.





MDOT says the work will improve and extend the service life of the Zilwaukee Bridge. Closing the southbound lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.



Photo: Google Street View