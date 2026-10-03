Zeeb Farm Added To National Register Of Historic Places

October 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A farm in Northfield Township has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.



The Township says it was notified on September 9th that it had yet another property in the municipality added to the National Register of Historic Places – Zeeb Farm.



The township said “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Northfield Township Historical Society, Zeeb Farm (located at 5310 - 5380 Earhart Road) now joins the eight other locations in Northfield Township already on the National Register, four of which were added since 2025”.



To be considered for the National Register of Historic Places, a property must be at least 50 years old and have historical significance in terms of major events or trends within the community, state, or the nation.