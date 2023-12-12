Zeal Credit Union Breaks Ground in New Hudson

December 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A popular financial institution headquartered in Livonia is breaking ground on a new branch to be built in New Hudson.



Zeal Credit Union is hosting a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Tuesday, December 12th at the site of their future Lyon Crossing branch, located at 57334 Grand River Avenue in New Hudson.



The building is to be constructed by the roundabout intersection at Grand River Avenue and Lyon Center Drive, near the Lyon Crossing shopping area.



The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and the public is invited to attend the ceremony and stay after for light refreshments.



Zeal Credit Union operates nearly a dozen locations throughout southeast Michigan, most of them in the metro-Detroit area.



More information can be found at the provided link.