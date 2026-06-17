Hearing Adjourned For Martial Arts Instructor Charged In CSC Case

June 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A court hearing has been moved out for the owner of a martial arts studio in Hamburg Township facing criminal charges for alleged sexual contact with a teen.



30-year-old Zachary Kaufman is charged with three felony counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct - relationship. He allegedly groomed the male victim - purchasing expensive gifts and taking him on trips.



Police Chief Richard Duffany previously told WHMI the victim came forward with one of his parents to the police station, and all of the alleged incidents occurred at a private residence.



Kaufman owns Way of Life Martial Arts studio. He was also a former part-time aide at Light of the World Academy in Pinckney.



A probable cause conference had been set for this week, but was adjourned out to July 7th in 53rd District Court.