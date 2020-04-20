Democrat Announces Candidacy For Marion Township Trustee

April 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local Democrat is seeking a seat on the Marion Township Board of Trustees. Zach Zurek is a 30-year resident of Livingston County, and attorney with Garan, Lucow, Miller P.C. He cites better services and wise spending of the public’s funds as priorities. Zurek said, in a release, he looks forward to working with the other board members to improve schools, infrastructure, and social services. He continued, saying that he believes that government’s obligation is to provide high quality services to the people and spend their tax dollars wisely and efficiently.



Zurek attended Hartland High School, has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School. He and his wife have one son preparing to enter Challenger Elementary School this fall.



Zurek is the lone democrat to file for the Marion Board, so far. Also running for the four available seats are Republican incumbents Les Andersen, Greg Durbin, and Scott Llyod, along with Republican Barb Hamann.