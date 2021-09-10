Youth-Led Summit Kicks Off Passion For Prevention Fun Fest

September 10, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Tomorrow is the kickoff for a four day event that will promote substance use prevention and living a healthy life.



The Passion for Prevention Fun Fest kicks off tomorrow morning with the Youth-Led Summit, at The Hive in Howell. Nathan Harmon, from Your Life Speaks, will be sharing The 5 Steps of Leadership Skills. Participants will apply what Harmon teaches them in multiple breakout sessions with a pizza lunch included. Registration starts at 10am, with the event running from 10:30 to 1pm. Registration information can be found below.



On Sunday, the Livingston County Community Alliance is holding the 2nd Annual Race for Recovery through downtown Howell.



The Fun Fest continues on Monday when Tall Cop Jermaine Galloway will hold an information and training event on drugs. He’ll delve into legal drugs that are on the market, synthetic drugs, and current drug trends that have permeated Livingston County.



The Fun Fest then comes to an end on Tuesday with a party at the Genoa Township Park. Meet, greet, and build connections with members of the LCCA while enjoying snacks, games, and tossing water balloons.



Register for Saturday’s Youth-Led Summit at https://livcoyouthsummit21.eventbrite.com