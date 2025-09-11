Free Youth Adaptive Wheelchair Basketball/Pickleball Demo

September 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first-ever adaptive sports night and demonstration is planned next week.



Howell Recreation is partnering with UMAISE for a night of wheelchair basketball and pickleball.



UMAISE is the University of Michigan Adaptive & Inclusive Sports Experience.



The free program is open to everyone of all ages and abilities.



Officials said they’re excited to bring the new program to the community and provide more adaptive programming in the future.



Participants will be learning how to use a sports wheelchair and the basics and adaptations needed to play both sports. That includes picking up a basketball using the wheel, dribbling, passing etc. At the end, participants will practice shooting and participating in a scrimmage.



UMAISE will be bringing adult size sports chairs as well as a mix of pediatric chairs.



Youth and adults will be playing on the court and participating together.

Organizers say it’s a great way to “get out, get active, and try something new”.



The event takes place on Wednesday, September 17th from 6 to 7pm at the Oceola Community Center off Latson Road.



Registration is needed to account for the pediatric sized chairs. That link is provided.



A video about the event is also posted on the Howell Recreation Facebook page, provided bottom link.