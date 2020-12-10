Youngest COVID-19 Death Reported In Livingston County

December 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County has recorded its youngest death to date from the coronavirus.



Data from the Livingston County Health Department shows there have been 6,091 confirmed cases and 559 probable cases locally, with 185 hospitalizations and 53 deaths. Three of those deaths occurred within the past week and all were said to have had underlying health conditions.



Public Information Officer/Health Promotion Coordinator Natasha Radke told WHMI a male was in the 20-29 age range and was the youngest death to have been reported in Livingston County. The other two deaths were described as a woman between the age of 70 and 79 and a man age 60 to 69. Specific information about underlying health conditions is not released to the public.



Meanwhile across Michigan, the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 4,905, with 75 deaths.



The most recent COVID-19 report issued by the Health Department is attached. Recent data can be accessed through the web link.