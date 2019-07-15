Young Boy Expands Mission To Purchase Life-Saving Devices

An area boy has expanded his campaign to purchase life-saving devices for area fire departments, with an upcoming golf outing planned as a fundraiser.



9-year-old Lucas Vetter of Rose Township began his mission last October to raise the money needed to purchase a hands-free CPR device called a LUCAS Chest Compression System. He got the idea after seeing one in action while on a tour of the Howell Fire Department’s newly expanded main station. Within several months he had raised $6,000 towards the cost of one of the devices, which caught the attention of the Buhr Foundation in Ann Arbor, who agreed to donate the remaining $10,000.



But now Lucas and his mother Kerry say they have formed the Vetter Family Foundation and have expanded their goal to raise the money needed to put a LUCAS system on every fire truck in Livingston County. The 1st annual Lucas for LUCAS Golf Outing will be held August 24th at Hartland Glen and Kerry Vetter says they are looking for both players and sponsors, with details available below. (JK)