Calling All Young Artists For New "Kids Art Brighton Street Art Fair"

July 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new Kids Art Brighton Street Art Fair is giving young artists a chance to shine.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and The Guild of Artists & Artisans are presenting the new event, which coincides with the Brighton Street Art Fair on Saturday, August 22nd.



The organizations are putting out the call for young artists and creators ages 8 to 16 who love to paint, draw, sculpt, design, or make one-of-a-kind creations.



Organizers said “Every masterpiece begins with a first opportunity. We can't wait to see our young artists shine in Downtown Brighton”.



Young artists will have a chance to sell their own 100% handmade, original artwork. All artwork must be 100% handmade by the artist. No store-bought or resale items will be accepted.



Among the highlights:



-Be a featured young artist at one of Michigan's premier fine art festivals

-Meet thousands of visitors and art lovers

-Build confidence, creativity, and entrepreneurial skills while sharing your passion with the community!



Each young artist will receive:



-A 6-foot table

-One chair



Choose your preferred shift:

• 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

• 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

• Or select Either Shift" on the application.



Booth spaces are limited, and applications are due by July 20th.



Those interested can scan the QR code in the attached event flyer or apply via the provided link.