You Can Help Shape the Huron-Clinton Metroparks' Future

September 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is asking the public to share their thoughts about what their future should look like.



The Metroparks released a survey that will give insight into which events, programs and amenities the public likes the most and how the parks are used by visitors. This data will be used to decide where future priorities should lay.



“Have you enjoyed the universally accessible Maple Beach playground at Kensington Metropark? Taken advantage of free swim lessons through the Everyone in the Pool initiative? Let your furry friend play fetch at the Stony Creek off leash dog area? Read a headline about supplemental science lessons in Wayne County? Attended a Family Campout at Lake Erie or Hudson Mills Metropark? All of these initiatives–and many more–were inspired by public feedback. Your voice truly makes a difference.”



Officials said they want to make sure a variety of voices are heard, both those who go regularly and those who don’t have a lot of experience with the Metroparks.



The survey, linked below, is only open for a limited time.



(photo credit: Huron-Clinton Metroparks)