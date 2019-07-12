Local Families Welcome Exchange Students

July 12, 2019

Two families in Howell and Fowlerville will be opening their homes to two foreign exchange students.



Youth For Understanding is an intercultural exchange program that works to place hundreds of exchange students with host families across America. The Philibeck family in Howell will be sharing their home with Ginevra from Italy, and the Harper family from Fowlerville will be opening their doors to Yuxuan from China. The students will be staying through the academic year, with Ginerva attending Howell High School and Yuxuan attending Fowlerville High School. YFU teaches the host families about the values of intercultural understanding, mutual respect, and social responsibility.



Officials say host families ultimately send a ripple effect through other students and the school.(JB)