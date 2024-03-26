Yearly Trout Stocking Takes Place at Spring Mill Pond

March 26, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Trout stocking efforts are taking place this week in Spring Mill Pond, located in Livingston County’s Island Lake State Recreation Area.



In the early days of stocking, anglers are not permitted to fish Spring Mill Pond. Fishermen can return on Monday, April 1, with a catch-and-immediate-release policy for trout in effect through Friday, April 26.



The annual stocking of brown and rainbow trout in Spring Mill Pond includes broodstock fish out of the DNR hatchery system. The trout are excess or no longer used for egg-taking purposes and range in size from 2-5 pounds, with some fish much larger.



In 2023, Spring Mill Pond received approximately 220 brown trout and 400 rainbow trout, ranging in size from 14 inches to 19 inches. The DNR also stocked a total of 1,550 yearling rainbow trout; 650 of those in Spring Mill Pond and 900 in the Huron River.



'Do Not Eat Fish' and 'Avoid Foam' advisories have been issued for a section of the Huron River and associated water bodies in Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw & Wayne counties due to high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).



That includes the Huron River downstream of N Wixom Rd in Oakland County to I-275 crossing in Wayne County, including Base Line Lake, Ore Lake, Strawberry Lake, Zukey Lake, Gallagher Lake, Loon Lake, Whitewood Lakes, and Portage Lake.



Likewise, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michigan residents and visitors to avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies such as lakes, rivers and streams, due to potential exposure to harmful chemicals or PFAS.



More information on the Huron River “Do Not Eat” advisory is available in the provided link. A link to Island Lake State Recreation Area's Facebook Page for continued updates is also provided.