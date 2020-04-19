Explore Space And Air Activities With The Yankee Air Museum

April 19, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Kids can shoot for the stars with all new activity section that’s launched on the Yankee Air Museum’s website.



The new Creativity Hanger offers hours of engaging activities to help keep students occupied and their minds engaged while home from school for the time being. The Yankee Air Museum is a non-profit organization that operates on the grounds of the historic Willow Run Airport. They are a Smithsonian Affiliate which also works often with NASA. Many of the activities in the Creativity Hanger come from, and with, their permission.



Explore 2 dozen historic aircraft on the site and learn from oral history videos by combat veterans from World War II and Korea, and Rosie the Riveters. There are at-home lessons directly from the Smithsonian and NASA, do-it-yourself projects, coloring and activity books to print out, and a selection of paper airplanes to test one’s paper-folding skills with.



Yankee Air Museum Executive Director Kevin Walsh said in a release that they are known for being a leading aviation-themed experience center, and that the coronavirus pandemic is not slowing their creativity, but just moving it online. Director of Membership Megan Favio says the Creativity Hanger is something they have wanted to do for a while, and she suspects it will be fun for everyone who visits their website.



Visit it here: https://yankeeairmuseum.org/creativity_hangar/