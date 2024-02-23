Yahoo! Finance: Ann Arbor "Most Expensive City" in Michigan

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Yahoo Finance names Ann Arbor "The Most Expensive City" in Michigan, due to its slightly higher poverty rate than the state average.



The nationwide list pulled rankings from financial websites 24/7 Wall St. and GOBankingRates, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, Data USA, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis to find the most expensive metropolitan areas across the United States.



While Ann Arbor’s cost of living is about 1% less expensive than the nationwide average, 24/7 Wall St says the city's poverty rate is 13.9%, or about .2% higher than the state average of 13.7%.



Michigan as a state has a cost of living 6% less than the national average.



However, Ann Abor has a higher median income, at $75,730, than the state average of $59,234.



Other pricy Midwest cities included Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Iowa City, Iowa; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.