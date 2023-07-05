Police Search Along I-96 For Missing 2-Year-Old

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police and volunteers are searching along I-96 and in wooded areas between Lansing and Detroit to look for a toddler who went missing late Sunday.



The FBI posted a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who was taken from her Lansing home.



Suspect Rashad Trice is accused of kidnapping the child but she wasn't with him when he was arrested by police on Monday following a chase and crash in St. Clair Shores. A statewide Amber Alert went out hours earlier.



The 22-year-old mother has been released from a hospital and is recovering from multiple stab wounds from the ex-boyfriend.



Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said divers, dogs, drones, and helicopters have been involved in the search. Search parties of volunteers have also been formed to try and find the child. Teams went searching along the shoulders and medians of I-96 near the Williamston exit – a route police believe Trice traveled after fleeing the Lansing area. Gas stations and rest stops in the area were also searched.



Meanwhile, Trice is facing various charges that include assault with intent to murder, two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, 1st degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence 2nd offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and felonious assault. Trice is charged as a violent, 4th time habitual offender. Trice is being held without bond.



Anyone with information about the child is asked to contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or 1-800-CALL-FBI.



