Wylie Road To Close For Railroad Maintenance Project

July 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A railroad maintenance project is scheduled next week in the Dexter Township area.



On Monday, Amtrak will close Wylie Road between Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road in Dexter and Lima Townships.



The railway maintenance is expected to take approximately two weeks, weather permitting.



Access will be maintained for any residents who work or live within the closure limits.



A link to a detour map is provided.