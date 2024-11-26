WWII Vet Named Livingston Co. Veterans Council Veteran of the Month for November

November 26, 2024

Amanda Forrester & Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



World War II veteran Gabriel Michel is the Livingston County Veterans Council’s Veteran of the Month for November.



Michel was born in Autlán, Mexico in 1923 His parents moved him and his 11 siblings to El Paso, Texas, where he graduated from Cathedral High School. Following his graduation, he briefly attended college before joining the Navy.



Michel served on the USS Richman C/9 from 1943 to 1945 in the Aleutian Islands. The Aleutian Islands are located between Alaska and Russia.



Following his service during World War II, Michel pursued a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.



From 1951 until 1959, Michel served in the Air Force reserves.



Michel and his wife Peggie raised 15 children while he built his business.



(photo credit: Livingston County Veterans Council)