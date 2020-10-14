Wrong-Way Crash On I-96 Sends Two To Hospital

October 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people were hospitalized following a chain-reaction crash involving a wrong-way driver and multiple vehicles.



At around 3pm, Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a head-on crash on westbound I-96, west of M-59 in Howell Township. Preliminary investigation released that a 30-year-old Perry resident driving a 2010 Chevy Impala may have experienced a medical issue while traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-96. The Impala struck a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by a 21-year-old Algonac woman head-on. The Impala then struck a semi-tractor trailer driven by a 61-year-old Warren man. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash – a 2010 Ford Focus operated by a 16-year-old male from Holt and a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 41-year-old Lansing man. Those two vehicles were damaged by debris from the initial crash.



The Sheriff’s Office says both the driver of the Impala and the Dodge Dart were hospitalized with minor injuries. The others were not injured. The Office says speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors. As a result of the crash, eastbound I-96 was shut down at the Fowlerville exit. Despite the amount of vehicles involved, the scene was cleared and all lanes re-opened around 4:30pm.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.