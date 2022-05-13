Two Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On I-96 Identified

May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Two people killed in a head-on, wrong-way freeway crash have been identified.



Shortly before 2am Wednesday, Livingston County Central Dispatch was advised by Ingham County Central Dispatch of a wrong-way driver.



A 2014 black Audi A5 was traveling east on I-96 in the westbound lane and entered Livingston County. The Sheriff’s Office says at 1:57am, the Audi struck a 2011 Buick Regal head-on that was traveling west in the westbound lane.



The driver of the Audi, 29-year-old John Francis Manion from Dubuque, Iowa, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Buick, 30-year-old Mary Javonne Buchanan of Lansing, passed away at a hospital.



Two rear-seat passengers in the Buick were also hospitalized. A 28-year-old Lansing woman suffered a broken jaw. Authorities say a 4-year-old girl, also from Lansing, was restrained in a child safety seat and did not sustain any notable injuries.



Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.



The freeway was closed for approximately four hours.



Both alcohol and speed were said to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.