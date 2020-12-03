Wristband Fundraiser Promotes LGTBQ+ Education & Tolerance

December 3, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A fundraising initiative seeks to both raise money for a local organization as well as raise awareness about learning to accept others for who they are.



The Pride Alliance of Livingston (PAL) is featuring a social media pop up shop to sell its “More Love Less Hate” wristbands. Now through December 13th, the $20 purchase price will allow one of the wristbands to be delivered in time for Christmas. All of the profits will benefit the Pride Alliance of Livingston in their efforts to promote an all-inclusive community through LGBTQ+ education, collaboration and advocacy.



PAL is part of the Livingston Diversity Council and Board President Nicole Matthews-Creech tells WHMI the bracelet has a specific design to enhance their message. It features the phrase “More Love Less Hate” surrounding by a series of colorful hearts. The first is a broken heart, which she says is an encouragement for people to love all, even those who are broken. "I think that is a pretty strong statement right now with everything that is going on. I feel like to some degree we're all a little broken whether about sexuality or gender issues or whether its just about pandemic, school or work or family or whatever."



Meanwhile, PAL is also seeking Livingston County business owners who are interested in helping show the community that All Are Welcome! with a 4" x 4" window cling that is available to place in the front window or door of their business or organization to identify them as a safe space for all. Creech says they do ask that organizations displaying the cling follow their social agreement to disrupt intolerance and support all who enter their establishment. Details on the clings can be found through the link below.



Matthews-Creech will also be our guest this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI’s Viewpoint program.