Wreathes Across America Event In Fowlerville This Weekend

December 14, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An annual holiday-season event honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice is taking place in Fowlerville this weekend.



The Fowlerville Fourth of July Committee is sponsoring its 3rd Annual “Wreathes Across America” event at the Greenwood Cemetery, this Saturday. Gates open at 11am with the program starting at noon. That noon start coincides with the similar ceremony taking place at Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries across the country.



Though ceremonies may be varied in their speakers, music, and pageantry, they all have one important thing in common- the placing of wreaths on grave sites to honor those that served, many of whom lost their lives in the line of duty. The Fowlerville ceremony will feature the laying of wreathes for all branches of the military, first responders, MIA/POWs, Gold Star families, and new this year, Service Dogs. The program is expected to last about one hour and will have remarks from State Senator Lana Theis, State Representative Bob Bezotte, State Representative Ann Bollin, and Fowlerville Village President Carol Hill. Livingston County Register of Deeds and chair of the Fowlerville Fourth of July Committee Brandon Denby will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.



This event is free for all, with veterans, their families, friends, and the general public invited.



Pictured from left, front row: Mark Ridenour, Dave Mester, Mary Helfmann, Michelle Soli, Brandon Denby, Jimmy Mayhew, Peggy Ogden; on wagon, Melissa Salgado, Terri Ridenour, Diane Kernozek, Jimmy Kernozek, Dale Brewer, Butch Ogden, and Mary Shaughnessy