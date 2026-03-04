Old Wrangler's Saloon Building Coming Down In Howell Township

March 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Demolition has officially begun at the site of a popular western-themed bar and restaurant that’s expected to return to Howell Township.



Wrangler’s Saloon at 4020 West Grand River closed following the pandemic. A new venture has been planned with the same name, although there have been some hold-ups and delays along the way.



The site is at the corner of North Burkhart Road and West Grand River. In addition to the bar and restaurant, the venue would feature live music and entertainment and a rooftop patio.



Final site plan approvals were granted in 2024. In August of 2025, applicants were before the Planning Commission to request a one-year extension for approvals – citing a number of circumstances that delayed the project. Among those noted were private stormwater easements, FAA clearance due to the proximity to the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport, an REU reduction request, and EGLE permits.



Plans previously called for removing the existing building and erecting a new two-story restaurant with 250-person seating capacity totaling roughly 7,000-square-feet. The existing asphalt parking lot would be demolished and replaced with 83 vehicular spaces including four barrier-free spaces and thirteen motorcycle spaces.



Documents stated the building placement utilizes the corner to highlight the building and make it a prominent feature of the site with the parking in the back. They said the applicants felt the location was appropriate as it honors the historic location of the previous building that was on site.



Howell Township Treasurer/ Zoning Administrator Jonathan Hohenstein told WHMI the developer has indicated that they plan on starting construction this year. He said a demolition permit was pulled recently and they have heard that the contractor was out working on taking the building down.



