WOW! Internet Will Be Working in Village of Milford

July 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Village of Milford residents can expect see contractors for WOW! Internet beginning next week. Utility marking began this week and door hangers will be delivered by WOW! to residents ahead of any construction in their area.



According to the Village, restoration will take place alongside the work being performed (within reason, some restoration delays are expected), complaints are expected to be addressed promptly, and regular updates will be posted on the Village's webpage linked below regarding these service providers.



Residents can contact WOW! during normal business hours at (248) 773-5022 or by emailing mich.construction@wowinc.com.



The Village will also be accepting complaints via a link below.



Complaints are logged, communicated to WOW!, and utilized to ensure compliance with all permits prior to project close-out, according to the Village.



Photo courtesy of the Village of Milford.