WOW Marketplace & Gas Station Proposed In City Of Howell

October 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public hearing and general discussion were held on a proposed gas station and redevelopment project in the City of Howell.



A WOW! convenience store and fast-causal restaurant with a drive-thru and gas station is proposed at the old Rite Aid site off Grand River and National Street. There would be six fueling stations to accommodate 12-vehicles.



The Planning Commission met Wednesday night to review the proposal and host a public hearing. Two motions ultimately passed to postpone action on a site plan request and special land use request until recommendations listed in the planner’s report are addressed.



The project engineer stated the request to be on the agenda was somewhat preliminary and an attempt to get feedback ahead of a possible pending sale. The building was described as being designed to have more of a “marketplace” feel with grab-n-go food. It was also acknowledged that the comments from planners as to drive-thru flow were more fitting and appropriate for the parcel.



The general uses are permitted under current zoning, but the gas station is special use.



Planning Commission Chair Kathleen Kline-Hudson told WHMI there are some issues with circulation on the site, and where there would be a stacking lane for the fast-food drive-thru; along with access and both ingress and egress off National Street and Grand River.



The project engineer said they recognize concerns and he felt the applicant would be willing to put in some “no left turn” restrictions on some of the approaches out of the site to try and bring some level of control. He said they can do their best to try and mitigate and restrict as much as possible. However, he added that whether it be a gas station or whatever type of other use, they will try to reoccupy the existing building because the prices that most of the Rite Aid properties are going for are not conducive to tear down and redevelopment in most scenarios.



Councilwoman and Commissioner Jan Lobur commented she’s lived in Howell long enough to know that traffic has got much more intense on National Street – stressing it was already intense when Rite Aid was there and she’s witnessed many accidents and is very concerned.



Only two people spoke during the public hearing.



One resident raised congestion and traffic concerns as well as the loud, bright “comic-book like” appearance of the building – suggesting it be toned down or changed to match the character and historic nature of Howell.



The other person who spoke was from Abe’s Auto Glass, which is right next door, who asserted that there have not been any conversations with the developer about parking and easements or use agreements.



Both motions to postpone passed unanimously, with one member absent.



Photo: Google Street View