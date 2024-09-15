Worship Pastor Held on $250,000 Cash Bond

September 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office issued the following release on the 2|42 Church pastor arrested Friday:



2|42 Church staff reported that a video recording device was found in a non-public bathroom within their Church. This bathroom was intended for church staff and volunteers to use and is not readily accessible to the public. 2|42 Church leadership immediately contacted the Sheriff's Office to report the incident. Detectives learned that Pastor Will Johnson confessed to 2|42 church leadership to placing the camera in the bathroom with the intent on covertly recording individuals without their knowledge. Will Johnson's employment with 2|42 was immediately terminated.



A search warrant was executed on at the suspect's home by detectives and all electronic devices were seized. These devices are pending forensic analysis.



Detectives from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested Will Johnson from his home in Howell and lodged him at the Livingston County Jail. During an interview with Will Johnson, he admitted to placing the camera in the church bathroom and that he has done so intermittently for the past 2 years, targeting specific individuals known to use that specific bathroom.



LCSO stresses that all known victims have been identified and notified at this time.



Will Johnson was arraigned on 9/15/24 in the 53rd District Court on charges of surveilling an unclothed person, destruction of evidence, and use of a computer to commit a crime. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond pending his next court hearing.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and is ongoing.