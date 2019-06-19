Four War Memorials Coming To Livingston County Airport

Veterans and the public will have a special opportunity to visit a series of war memorials that are making their way to Livingston County next month.



The Connect Five Veterans Foundation, with support from the Disabled American Veteran Chapter 125 and Auxiliary Unit 125 are bringing the Freedom is Never Free Traveling Memorials to the Livingston County Airport, in Howell Township, July 10th through the 14th. Connect 5 Director and Commander of the DAV Chapter 125, Mark Kovach, said these memorials represent 8 decades of service by American troops. The memorials on display will be a 50% replica of the World War II Memorial from Washington D.C., the Korean War Memorial with 23 full size statues, the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Wall, and the Eyes of Freedom Traveling Memorial. The Eyes of Freedom Memorial features life-size oil paintings honoring the 23 brothers of the Lima Company that were killed in two IED explosions in Iraq.



Kovach said the memorial not only helps educate the public on what the country and veterans have been through, but that they also act as a place of healing for the veterans. This is the first time in Michigan that all 4 of these memorials will be presented together. Additionally, there will be a Master Modeler Traveling Museum exhibit, featuring artifacts from World War 1 to the Afghanistan crisis.



Last year, the Wall that Heals Vietnam Memorial Wall had its greatest attendance from all 33 stops in Livingston County, leading organizers to expect an even larger draw with more memorials this year.



The travelling memorials will roll in by escort from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office from Dundee, up to Kensington Road, and then down Grand River through Brighton and Howell to the airport. Viewings will begin on July 11th, and will be free and open to the public 24 hours a day through the weekend. (MK)