World Series Has Brighton Connection

October 25, 2019

The World Series resumes in Washington tonight, with the Nationals leading two games to none over the Houston Astros. Right fielder Adam Eaton has played a key role on the team this season, including a home run in Wednesday’s 12-3 win. Eaton has lived in the Brighton area for about four years now.



He spoke with WHMI Sports Director Tim Robinson in 2016 after a clinic held at the Legacy Center. “I love the area, Michigan, everything about it,” the Springfield, Ohio, native said. “Giving back to the baseball community has always been big for me. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people here at the Legacy Center to allow me to come and enjoy these young baseball players. There’s some real talent, which is refreshing as well, and they’re willing to learn. I’ve enjoyed it.”



Eaton has spent most of the season in right field, replacing Bryce Harper after he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.



Photo: Adam Eaton, left, demonstrates a baseball concept at the Legacy Center. Courtesy of Tim Robinson and The Livingston Post.