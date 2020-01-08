Inclusion & Diversity Will Be The Focus Of Library Event

January 8, 2020

With most area kids set to be out of school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one event will give them a chance to get out of the house for a couple of hours and learn about other cultures.



The Howell Carnegie District Library will host World Cultures Day on Monday, January 20th from 1 to 3pm. Inspired by Dr. King’s dream of diversity and inclusion, the event is geared for kids in grades 1 through 6. It will encourage participants to be a World Culture Detective and find out what makes the different cultures represented in Howell both unique and complementary. Kids will follow an Investigation Plan to answer questions about the places they visit. Once completed, the plan can be traded in for a piece of candy from Sweden.



Local residents and library staff will be sharing things for kids to see, taste or make. Each table will have traditional clothing, a few examples of the native language, and a sample of food of the culture. One of the tables will provide information about Dr. King, his dream, his favorite food, and materials that can be checked out. No registration is required, but you’ll find details through the link below. (JK)