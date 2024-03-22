World Coyote Day At Howell Nature Center Saturday

Organizers say a “howling good time” is planned at the Howell Nature Center for World Coyote Day this weekend.



Those interested can come learn about the Center’s local coyotes and other canine friends. They can also watch enrichment activities for the Center’s coyotes and foxes along with a training session with Kala, the Center’s ambassador coyote.



The program is suited for all ages and will take place this Saturday from 1 to 3pm.



Registration information is available in the provided link.