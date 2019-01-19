Workshops to Educate on Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

January 19, 2019

Two upcoming events will better help community members recognize and work to end child sexual abuse.



The “Stewards of Children” workshops are being offered by LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council. Event organizers say the evidence-based community trainings teach attendees five critical steps for preventing, recognizing and reacting responsibly to child sexual abuse.



The workshops will be led by trained facilitators and are said to be a must for teachers, parents, child care providers, recreational sports organizations and adults who work or volunteer with children. The program utilizes video, a workbook and group discussions to foster education and awareness.



The workshops will be held at LACASA on Tuesday, February 5th, at 9am, and on Thursday, February 7th, at 6pm. Registration is required and seats are limited. Those looking for additional information or to register are asked to contact the CAP Council at 517-548-1350 or capcouncil@lacasacenter.org . A flyer is also attached below.