Local Companies & County Named Top 2022 Workplaces

January 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three Brighton companies and Livingston County are among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by The Detroit Free Press.



H.H. Barnum Company was among those listed in the midsize workplace category while Lowry Solutions Inc., and Executive Wealth Management received awards in the small workplace category with 149 or fewer employees. Livingston County was among the top large workplaces with 500 or more employees.



The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC - an employee engagement technology partner. CEO Eric Rubino said “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount”.



For H.H Barnum, an anonymous survey was distributed to all employees that had a 78% response rate - much higher than the average of 60% - which allowed for detailed insights into employee attitudes across all departments. H.H. Barnum earned eight out of 12 available culture badges for being in the top 25% of companies for supportive managers, strong values, meaningful work, and more.



Survey responses are scored based on established Top Workplaces benchmarks and only companies with the highest overall scores qualify as Top Workplaces. The survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.



H.H. Barnum President Ed Koza said they couldn’t be happier with the survey results. He added they knew their company culture was one of their greatest strengths and it’s great to see that their employees feel the same way.