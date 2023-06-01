Workers Conduct Repairs to Seymour Road in Argentine Township

June 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Genesee County Road Commission announced road repairs taking place on Seymour Road and on Whitney Road that may cause delays for drivers in Argentine Township on Thursday, June 1st.



Construction crews will be performing ditch work on Seymour Road between Ray Road and Smith Road from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



There will also be crews working on Whitney Road between Seymour Road and Morrish Road from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Drivers should be advised of delays in the area.



GCRC says there will be flaggers controlling traffic and motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.