National Work Zone Awareness Week Underway

April 16, 2024

National Work Zone Awareness Week is underway.



This year’s campaign theme is “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.”



The Michigan Department of Transportation held a kick-off event in Midland on Monday.



The event aimed to honor the workers, motorists, and families of those killed in work zones this past year and featured speakers from various public agencies and transportation organizations including Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and MDOT Director Brad Wieferich.



In Michigan in 2023, preliminary work zone crash statistics show there were 7,237 work zone crashes, 17 fatal work zone crashes, 20 work zone fatalities (two were road workers), and 1,896 work zone injuries - 108 of which involved serious injuries.



April is also National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and motorists can expect stepped-up enforcement efforts. Texting and driving is against Michigan law but authorities remind it’s not the only distraction and they urge motorists to keep their focus on the road when driving.



As part of the campaign, people can “Go Orange” and wear orange on Wednesday to create awareness and show support for work zone crews. They’re encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtags #Orange4Safety, #GoOrangeDay and #NWZAW.