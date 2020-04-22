Work To Start Soon On Street Millage Project

April 22, 2020

By Tom Tolen





The city of Brighton is ready to start the first phase of work in the multi-million-dollar and multi-year street millage project.



By a 56-vote margin, city voters last May passed the seven-year, 2.5-mill Headlee override levy to improve the city’s streets on a phased-in basis. The first phase will involve South Third St., Alpine Drive and Court and Fairway Trails Drive and Court, and is scheduled to be done this summer. The purpose of the road millage is to make upgrades on the streets in the city that were in the worst condition — plus ones that were in fair enough condition that improvements would lengthen their usable life, thus preventing the need for a complete reconstruction in a few years.



In addition to resurfacing the streets, the city will also replace 22 sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and will do some curb and gutter replacement.



The low bid out of three submitted at a March 31st bidding procedure, was $1.03 million by Asphalt Specialists Inc., with a 15% contingency. The bid was ultimately approved by the city. The winning bid is within the amount of revenue, totaling $1.15 million, raised in the first year of the street millage levy. The total amount includes two chemical additives which Dept. of Public Services Director Marcel Goch said will improve the life expectancy of the roads.



The project is scheduled to start in early May and be completed by September 1st.