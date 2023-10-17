Work Skills Seeks Possible Expansion In Brighton

October 17, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@WHMI.com





Work Skills Corporation — a 501(c)3 non-profit company that provides Learning, Working and Living Services throughout Southeast Michigan - is considering an expansion at its Brighton headquarters.



Work Skills Corporation, headed by president and CEO Tina Jackson, is located at 100 Summit St. in Brighton, just off Rickett Road. Jackson told WHMI the company recently bought the adjacent property at 1112 Rickett, consisting of 5-plus acres, and is looking at developing it into additional space at some point in the future.



At a recent Brighton City Planning Commission, city planners approved a request by the company to change the zoning of a parcel at 1112 Rickett Road from Office Service (OS) to Intermediate Industrial (IB).



Jackson says they are going to put in a small addition, but need the zoning. She indicated that the company is not in any immediate need of space, saying, “The bigger picture is long-term.”



Since 1973, Work Skills Corp. has been involved in empowering and enriching the lives of those the agency serves. As a Michigan-based private, non-profit 501(c)3 corporation, its umbrella of services in learning, working and living has made a significant impact on the over 2,000 people a year in the communities it serves.



The zoning request will go before the City Council at its first meeting in November for final approval.