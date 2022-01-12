Work Skills Corporation Rebrands Three Divisions

January 12, 2022

By Mike Kruzman





An area organization that helps several facets of the community is updating its look for the New Year.



Work Skills Corporation is unveiling new logos and name changes for three of its departments. President and CEO Tina Jackson says that for years they have been known as the “best kept secret” in Livingston and surrounding counties. Their goal in creating a unified look and updated logos across all divisions is that it could help increase their brand visibility throughout southeast Michigan and eliminate confusion on who they are and the array of services they provide to over 2,000 residents, yearly.



The Action Associates division is now known as WSC Staffing. They are a non-profit staffing agency that assists employers with recruiting, employing, and retaining talent.



Action Home Health Care has been named WSC Home Health Care. That agency was launched in 2007 and aims to help anyone faced with illness, recovery or diminished ability to care for themselves.



Finally, WSC Artisan Corner is the new name for the former Studio West agency. WSC Artisan Corner began as an internal art program that has grown into a full service training and retail division, promoting and supporting artists with the creation and sale of their work.