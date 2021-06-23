Work Sites Needed For Day Of Caring

June 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Less than a week remains to nominate a site for some volunteer, community care.



The Livingston County United Way’s Day of Caring is the single largest one-day community service event in the county. Anyone can recommend a worksite and are encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help. The work is often minor household repair projects, cleaning and yardwork that the homeowner is unable to do on their own.



The Livingston County United Way collects these worksite proposals from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents, and non-profit agencies- and then sends teams of volunteers out to help on the Day of Caring. This year’s Day of Caring is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11th, but the deadline to nominate a worksite is this coming Monday, June 28th.



The United Way has the ability to cover many more projects this summer, and are prepared for an increase in requests given the shutdowns over the past year. There is concern that that “increased need” is not being expressed, and they are asking that if you know of a senior, person with a disability, or an agency needing some light indoor or outdoor upgrades to have them complete a project application.



To register, get involved, or learn more, visit www.lcunitedway.org/day-of-caring-2021/ or call 810-494-3000.