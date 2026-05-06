Work on South Lyon's Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street to Begin May 11

May 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A major rebuild of South Lyon's Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street begins next Monday, May 11. That's when the Road Commission for Oakland County expects to begin a drainage improvement and reconstruction project from 9 Mile to the CSX Railroad tracks, just north of 10 Mile.



"It's going to resolve some long term flooding issues in the downtown South Lyon area. It will result in all new pavement throughout that area. Some safety improvements. Improved pedestrian access. Improved traffic signals. It will be a challenge while it's going, but it will be a big improvement. Lots of benefits when the project is through," said RCOC spokesman Craig Bryson.



He says the agency is doing everything it can to update anyone who lives, visits or drives through South Lyon.



"You can sign up through our website to receive either text or email alerts. We'll update those on at least on a weekly basis," said Bryson. "We have a project page on the Road Commission website (linked below). Go to the project page for 'Pontiac Trail/9 Mile to 10 Mile.' We'll update that on a weekly basis as well.



Beginning Monday, May 18 and for the duration of the project, northbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street will be closed to traffic in the project area, while southbound lanes remain mostly open.



DDA Director Kim Rivera says residents and businesses have been updated on the project throughout the process, adding it will force some summer events onto side streets.



South Lyon's annual Memorial Day Parade is still on schedule, running the same route as in years past.



Click below for more details.