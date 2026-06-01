Work Begins on Old US 23 in Hartland

June 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A two-week closure and detour of Old US 23 in Hartland begins Monday as Livingston County Road Commission begins a major rehabilitation project stretching from M-59 to Crouse Road.



"It's right around $1 million for this project. It's a little bit over a mile-and-a-half, and it's a much needed rehabilitation project," says Garrett Olson, director of engineering for LCRC.



"Specifically, down at the south end of that project, we're going to be fully closing, so you won't be able to go north out of the M-59 and Old 23 intersection. Any local traffic that's trying to use Old 23 in that area, will have to come in from the north."



The detour for that is US 23 up to Clyde Road and back to Old US 23.



"It is a heavier traveled route in Livingston County, for sure. We'll try to maintain access through the area as best we can. With Waldenwoods Family Recreation Resort right there and some shopping centers in the area, we'll make sure to maintain that to the best of our ability," Olson added.



The project is scheduled to run through June 17.