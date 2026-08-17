Liquor Licenses Approved For Wooly Bullys In Marion Township

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An old abandoned restaurant is being brought back to life in Marion Township.



The Old Wooly Bully’s off D-19 is being revived by the original owner/operator of the business. It’s located at 1500 Pinckney Road.



Owner Mark Roman was before the Board of Trustees recently to request approval of two liquor licenses available through Marion Township.



One was a Class C "Quota" Liquor License, while the other was an “SDM” license that allows the sale of beer and wine to go out in the original container. That will allow hotel guests to remove beer and wine from the restaurant, and restaurant guests the opportunity to purchase beer and wine when they pick up a carry out food order from the restaurant.



Both licenses were approved unanimously.



Additionally, a request for use of the outside deck for restaurant and bar service was approved, along with an entertainment/dance license. Roman clarified that license was needed as they’ll have entertainment on occasions like a three-piece band but “always inside, never outside”.



There was little discussion by board members, with one noting letters of support received.



Wooly Bullys was previously in business for three years, from roughly 2017 to 2020. Roman said unfortunately, they had some family members involved in the operation that did not live up to what they were supposed to as far as the restaurant. Litigation was initiated but he said it has since been resolved.



Roman further stated he has a lease with the property owner, which has a 10-year option to be there.



Roman provided the following information about Wooly Bullys in a letter included in the board packet:



“Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 3pm to 2am and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2am. Our kitchen is "Open & Cookin" to Midnight daily. Wooly Bullys is a music theme restaurant with authentic Rock-n-Roll memorabilia that include a Cushman Scooter and a Triumph Chopper on display. We offer an eclectic range of food and beverage options. We are known for our "Almost" famous Margaritas. The signs on the building say it all Hot Food-Cold Beer-Margaritas. Some of the Hot Food selections are Bu-Ga-Loo Shrimp, Wild "Thang" Wings and Detroit Style deep dish pizza. We are a food focused business that sells more food than beverages. Our most popular drinks are Margaritas, Hurricanes and "Big" Bull draft beers. We anticipate a large carry out food business fueled by the growth of our community. Carry outs are easy to order on or App, on line or by phone.



Staffing: We will employ twenty full and part time employees. We anticipate that many of these employees will be from our community. The management team has many years of restaurant experience. Mark Roman will lead this team of managers.



Our Motto: You will find our motto in our training handbooks, emphasized in our training seminars and even written on the front doors. Thanks To You... We're Working. I look forward to answering and questions that you may have”.



A timeline for opening was not provided.



A menu and more information are available in the provided link.