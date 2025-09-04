Local Lawmaker’s Plan To Secure Michigan Bridge Cards Advances

September 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker’s bill to strengthen protections against fraud in Michigan’s food assistance program has advanced through the state House.



Fraud in Michigan’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is said to have surged in recent years.



A release linked to a report stating that fraud jumped by 387% from 2023 to 2024. That link is provided.



During the 2024 fiscal year alone, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) approved 1,664 of the 1,926 requests filed to replace stolen benefits, totaling nearly $885,000 in losses.



House Bill 4746, sponsored by Republican State Representative Jason Woolford of Howell, would require DHHS to issue bridge cards with chip-enabled technology. The updated cards would provide stronger security, making it significantly harder to steal benefits through skimming devices and other fraudulent means.



Woolford commented “Taxpayer dollars should never be vulnerable to criminals who are looking to exploit hardworking Michigan families. For too long, we’ve seen stories of scammers stealing benefits right out of the hands of those who need them most. By adding secure chip technology to bridge cards, we can better protect families while ensuring that taxpayer resources are used for their intended purpose”.



Woolford added “Everyday Michiganders trust the chip on their debit and credit cards to safeguard their own money. It’s time we apply that same level of protection to bridge cards, which provide food security for thousands of families across our state. By stopping criminals before they can steal benefits, we’re not only protecting the families who depend on this program, but we’re also saving the state millions in losses.”



House Bill 4746 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.