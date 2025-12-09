Woolford Honored As MIRS Freshman Legislator Of The Year

December 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / new@whmi.com





State Representative Jason Woolford has been selected as the MIRS Freshman Legislator of the Year.

It’s an award recognizing his leadership and commitment to government accountability during his first year in the Michigan House of Representatives.



The Michigan Information and Research Service (MIRS) is a leading political newsletter covering state government.



The Howell Republican said “I am truly honored to be named the Freshman of the Year by MIRS,” said Woolford. “When I took office, I made it my mission to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse in Michigan’s government. From the White House to the State House, we have been working to ensure waste, fraud, and abuse are eliminated at every level of government.



“That mission gained national attention when a video of my oversight hearing revealing major flaws in the MDHHS website went viral after being shared by the U.S. Department of Justice. The video showed how benefits could be obtained with minimal verification, highlighting the urgent need for reform. I’m proud of what we have accomplished so far, and I want to thank Speaker Matt Hall for trusting me with the responsibility of chairing the Oversight Subcommittee on State and Local Assistance Programs.”



A release states as chair of the subcommittee, Woolford has led efforts to review spending and oversight practices within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). His team uncovered a 9.4% error rate in the state’s SNAP program, representing millions of taxpayer dollars at risk for fraud or misuse. The review also found that the department’s online application systems required minimal verification, leaving room for abuse of assistance programs.



Woolford has also worked on reforms to improve security and integrity within Michigan’s Bridge Card system. He proposed legislation that focuses on strengthening verification to prevent misuse and ensuring assistance dollars reach families who truly need support.



Woolford said “This work is far from finished. Michigan taxpayers deserve transparency and every dollar they pay to be used responsibly. I’m grateful to MIRS for this recognition, and I will continue fighting for stronger oversight, tougher safeguards, and real accountability in every department we review.”