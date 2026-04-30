Local Lawmaker Requests Funding For I-96/D-19 Roundabout

April 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is working to secure state funding to construct a roundabout and improvements at the I-96 and D-19 interchange in the City of Howell.



The Michigan House of Representatives is advancing State Representative Jason Woolford’s request for a $6 million state grant to construct a roundabout at the I-96 and D-19 interchange, continuing his efforts to address long-standing safety and congestion issues in the Howell area.



The Howell Republican has worked in coordination with the City of Howell to prioritize improvements along the critical corridor, which serves as a primary gateway to downtown Howell and surrounding communities.



For decades, the interchange has struggled to keep pace with increased traffic, creating challenges for residents, businesses, and emergency responders.



Earlier this month, Woolford testified in committee alongside Howell Mayor Nikolas Hertrich, City Manager Kristi Troy, and Howell Police Chief Mike Dunn - underscoring strong local support for the project and the shared urgency to address these long-standing infrastructure concerns.



Woolford commented “This is about fixing a problem that’s been ignored for far too long. Residents deserve safe, reliable roads, and this investment will help ensure people can get where they need to go without unnecessary delays or risks.”



Woolford emphasized that current conditions at the interchange and along South Michigan Avenue pose serious public safety concerns. When trains block nearby crossings, parts of the city can become effectively cut off, delaying emergency response times and putting lives at risk, particularly for residents in southern Howell and Marion Township.



Under Woolford’s plan, the proposed roundabout would improve traffic flow, reduce crashes, and better accommodate commercial traffic, especially during peak hours. The improvements are expected to ease congestion and provide more reliable access for commuters and local businesses.



Woolford also noted the importance of modern infrastructure in attracting and retaining major employers. He said companies are actively evaluating the region for potential expansion, including projects that could bring more than 1,000 high-paying jobs focused on advanced mobility and energy innovation.



Woolford commented “Strong infrastructure is key to economic growth. If we want to attract good-paying jobs and support local businesses, we need roads and systems that can handle the demand.”



Woolford said the investment represents a practical, forward-looking step that will enhance safety, strengthen regional connectivity, and support long-term economic growth across Livingston County. He added “This is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars that delivers real results. It strengthens our communities today and helps position our region for future success.”



Photos: Google Street View