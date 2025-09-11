Rep. Woolford Welcomes Howell Police Chief To Capitol For 9/11 Ceremony

September 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell’s finest was at the Michigan State Capitol for the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony today.



Republican State Representative Jason Woolford welcomed Howell Police Chief Mike Dunn as his guest at the during the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony held by the Michigan House of Representatives.



Separately, State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz welcomed Chelsea Area Fire Authority Chief Robert Arbini to the state Capitol for the special ceremony.



The event brings together legislators and their invited guests, including local first responders and military personnel, to honor and remember.



In addition to commemorating the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, the ceremony serves as a tribute to Michigan’s dedicated first responders, public safety professionals, and service members.



The ceremony also stands as a solemn remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty over the past year.