Woolford Bill Expanding Skilled Trades Opportunities For High School Seniors Clears House

August 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker’s plan to give high school seniors greater opportunities to prepare for careers in the skilled trades while earning their diploma has passed the state House.



House Bill 5648 is sponsored by Republican State Representative Jason Woolford of Howell.



It would require public schools to award high school credit to 12th-grade students who work full time in an approved skilled trade occupation that aligns with career and technical education (CTE).



Eligible occupations include manufacturing, construction, health technology, information technology, and other approved CTE pathways.



Woolford said "College isn't the only path to a successful career, and our education system should reflect that reality. Michigan needs more skilled trades workers, and many students are eager to enter these careers. My plan gives seniors the flexibility to gain valuable, real-world experience while finishing high school and prepares them to step directly into good-paying jobs."



Under the bill, students would be required to work at least 30 hours per week in a paid position that provides training aligned with CTE programs or leads to an industry-recognized credential.



Schools would assign a staff member to monitor each student's progress and verify the work experience meets educational requirements. Parents or legal guardians would also be required to provide written consent before a student participates.



Woolford said the legislation maintains high academic expectations while giving schools and families another option to help students succeed.



Woolford said "Learning doesn't only happen in a classroom. Students can develop valuable skills on the job while meeting graduation requirements and building a foundation for a rewarding career. This is a commonsense way to strengthen our workforce, support local employers and give young people more opportunities to succeed."



House Bill 5648 now advances to the Senate for further consideration.



Photo: HPS students