Woody's Prediction Will Be A Virtual Fundraiser

January 29, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Michigan’s official groundhog is ready to make her 22nd annual prediction, which will also help expand her habitat at the Howell Nature Center.



As you might expect, Michigan's official groundhog, Woody, will be making her prediction virtually this year at the center this Tuesday February 2nd, starting at 7:30am. The free event will begin with an introduction to groundhogs, also called woodchucks, and followed by learning more about Woody and exploring how her species benefits the environment. Then right at 8am, Woody will make her big prediction on whether we face six more weeks of winter or are in line for an early spring.



This year’s event will also be a fundraiser to help build a larger, more natural habitat for Woody and her other woodchuck friends. While center officials say the current enclosure meets all of Woody's needs, they believe that “Michigan's official groundhog deserves a home fit for a celebrity!” and they are hoping to raise $10,000 by the end of the day. Details on how those funds will be used and registration information for the ceremony are available by clicking here.



Also, Woody will join WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning this Monday at 8:15am to make her annual Super Bowl prediction.