Woody the Woodchuck Predicts Early Spring

February 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan’s Official Groundhog, Woody, predicted an early spring today at the Howell Nature Center.



Woody braved the cold temperatures to make her prediction in front of a bundled-up crowd. Guests joined in on a silent countdown to welcome her out of her home and when she did, there was no shadow to be found, meaning an early spring is upon us.



Statistically speaking, Woody has been correct on her predictions about 67% of the time over the last 24 years.



Only time will tell if Woody’s prediction holds true.



The Howell Nature Center hosts a Groundhog Day celebration every year with games, festivities, and fun learning opportunities.



Donations can be made online at www.howellnaturecenter.com or via mail to Howell Nature Center, 1005 Triangle Lake Road, Howell MI 48843. You can also donate by calling (517) 546 0249.