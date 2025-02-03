Woody The Woodchuck Predicts Early Spring

February 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Groundhog Day 2025 is a wrap.



Woody the Woodchuck has predicted an early spring. Hundreds came out to celebrate Sunday with Michigan’s official woodchuck at the Howell Nature Center. This was Woody’s 27th prediction, and her accuracy rate is around 65%. The Center said in addition to making her annual prediction, Woody helps teach people how to live in harmony with groundhogs.



Meanwhile over in Pennsylvania, Woody’s rival Punxsutawney Phil predicted the opposite – calling for six more weeks of winter. This year also marked Phil’s first Groundhog Day as a father. Last spring, he and partner Phyllis welcomed babies Sunny and Shadow.



CBS reports “Phil is allegedly 139 years old and has lived in Punxsutawney since the first Grover Cleveland administration. He gets his longevity by drinking a secret elixir of life each summer. Sadly, only Phil can drink this magical, life-giving brew, and Phyllis, Sunny, and Shadow will all face a mortal groundhog existence”.



