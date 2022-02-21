Saturday Night Blaze Destroys Garage, Camaro

February 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





A fire destroyed a garage and damaged others during a blaze late Saturday night in some challenging conditions on Woodland Lake in Brighton Township.



Crews with the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded shortly before 11pm Saturday night to the 8,000 block of Woodland Shore Drive.



Deputy Fire Chief Mike Evans says upon arrival, crews discovered a detached 3-car garage that was fully involved. He says the garage contained a 20-year-old Camaro, which was considered a total loss. Evans said another car outside of the garage was also damaged by the fire and there was additional damage to the garages of two neighbors.



Evans says they had a really quick response time and arrived in just under 4 minutes of the call. There were no injuries. Evans said they were hampered by the cold and the lack of water supply in the area, so they had to truck in their own water.



Brighton firefighters were assisted on scene by the Green Oak Township Fire Department.